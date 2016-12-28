New opposition party eyes Ban for president

A group of lawmakers from the ruling Saenuri Party who voted to impeach South Korean President Park Geun Hye has broken away to form a new political party and expressed a wish to get outgoing United Nations chief Ban Ki Moon as the party's presidential candidate.

The 29 legislators, who resigned from Saenuri yesterday, will launch the New Conservative Party for Reform (NCPR) on Jan 24 - soon after Mr Ban's planned return to South Korea next month.

Mr Ban, whose UN term ends on Saturday, is currently the favourite to be president though he has not thrown his hat into the ring.

Mr Yoo Seong Min, a prominent member of the new party, said on local radio that they will "make every effort" to recruit Mr Ban, and believe he will join them.

The main opposition Democratic Party's Mr Moon Jae In and Mr Lee Jae Myung are seen as the other main contenders for the top job.

A Realmeter poll released on Monday showed Mr Ban with 23.3 per cent of votes, Mr Moon with 23.1 per cent and Mr Lee, 12.3 per cent.

The defections by the 29 lawmakers, who supported a parliamentary motion to impeach Ms Park passed on Dec 9, reduced Saenuri's seats to 99 in the 300-member chamber. Saenuri had lost its majority in April parliamentary elections.

The Constitutional Court has until June 6 to decide whether to uphold Ms Park's impeachment. If it is upheld, the presidential election must be held within 60 days of Ms Park's departure.

Yesterday, presidential hopeful Mr Lee, mayor of Seongnam city, a satellite city of Seoul with about a million people, said Mr Ban's popularity may not last.

"People have a lot of interest and high expectations for Mr Ban because he is a newcomer (in local politics), but they will also see beyond his 'grand image' and question what he has achieved in his 10 years in the UN," Mr Lee told foreign journalists.

"There are also rumours that Mr Ban abused his power for personal gains, which could be a big blow to his career if it turns out to be true," he said, citing recent bribery allegations which Mr Ban has denied.

Mr Ban has dominated news headlines since he said last week that he would devote himself to his country after his return. The comment is seen as the strongest signal of his intention to run for presidency.

While Saenuri has also courted Mr Ban, the former South Korean foreign minister is unlikely to join a party which has been damaged by Ms Park's impeachment and involvement in a scandal involving her close friend Choi Soon Sil.

Meanwhile, the minor opposition People's Party, which has 38 seats in Parliament, also said it would welcome Mr Ban.

Observers say there is a chance that the People's Party and the new NCPR may merge or form an alliance against the Democratic Party, which has 121 seats.

Yesterday, Mr Lee said if he were president, he would create a society where conglomerates and small firms compete fairly, eradicate corruption and unhealthy government-conglomerate links, and provide more welfare by raising taxes on conglomerates and the super rich.

He said he is for reconciliation with North Korea and opposes the planned deployment of the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defence anti-missile system, as this could hurt ties with China.

Referring to the new breakaway party, Mr Lee said Saenuri should be dissolved to take responsibility for the country's current political crisis. "To start a new party is like trying to deceive the public, but our people will not be fooled."