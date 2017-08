At least 21 people died yesterday when a building collapsed in India's financial capital Mumbai, as the city mops up after heavy rain that has wreaked havoc in many parts of South Asia.

Thirteen people were rescued, but some were feared trapped under the rubble in the densely populated area of Bhendi Bazaar.

This was the most recent deadly housing collapse to strike the metropolis, shining a spotlight on poor construction standards in India.

