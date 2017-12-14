Modi's BJP in for challenge as voting underway in Gujarat assembly election

NEW DELHI - At 24 years old, Hardik Patel, a fiery orator, is not old enough to contest assembly elections in the western state of Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state.

Yet as voting gets underway in Gujarat on Thursday (Dec 14), Mr Patel, the leader of the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, has undoubtedly garnered the maximum amount of attention for the rival Congress Alliance, somewhat to the chagrin of the Prime Minister's own Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mr Patel is supporting Congress for these elections. Congress has promised that if it wins, it will give reservation, or allot seats in government education institutes and government jobs, to the Patel community.

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti was set up in 2015 during the agitation for affirmative action for the community. It had described itself then as apoliticial, but has now entered politics in Gujarat and is propping up Congress.

Gujarat assembly elections, for which the minimum age for contesting is 25, is being held in two phases with the first phase of voting ending on Dec 9.

In the second phase, 93 seats are being contested.

Among those who voted early in the morning included Mr Modi's 97-year-old mother, Hiraben.

At stake are 182 seats in the Assembly. The BJP won 115 seats in the 2012 elections while Congress won 61.

The results, which will be out on Dec 18, will be closely monitored. As Mr Modi's home state, a dip in popularity in a BJP stronghold is expected to empower opposition parties.

Mr Patel, who is from the influential Patel or Patidaar caste, has gone all out, holding multiple rallies and meetings.

The commerce graduate, who is usually seen in a shirt and trousers as opposed to the usual political attire of kurta pyjama, has managed to attract large crowds to his rallies and meetings, with the Indian media noting that attendance has matched if not exceeded Mr Modi's rallies.

At one rally in Ahmedabad, Mr Patel, who is adept at using social media to advantage, garnered over 50,000 Facebook live views. "People flock in thousands to my rallies because I speak the bitter truth. They feel that there is someone who calls a spade a spade. People feel that I talk about their own issues and that's why they come," Mr Patel told India Today in an interview.

The young politician, who has been trying to tap into discontent among youth over unemployment and the ruling establishment, burst on to the scene in 2015 following protests among Patels or Patidars, an influential upper caste community, over affirmative action. Sections of the community, consisting of landowners, have been seeking affirmative action for getting government jobs and education institutes.

Mr Patel, whose fiery oration made him the face of the protests with photographs of him carrying a rifle trending on social media, was charged with sedition and banned for six months from Gujarat by a court as part of bail conditions after the protests turned violent leading to the death of a dozen protesters.

But he returned and has since continued to nurture his image as the self-appointed leader of the Patels, a community that makes up 14 to 15 per cent of the population and could help determine the results in at least 50 to 60 seats in the fight for the 182-seat assembly.

The state of Gujarat is one of India's most advanced states with Mr Modi, who was chief minister for 13 years, credited with turning it into an economic powerhouse. The state has been ruled by the BJP for nearly two decades with the Gujarat model of development helping propel Mr Modi to the national stage and to the Prime Minister's seat.

But the juggernaut is showing signs of vulnerability. For one thing, it faces discontentment over the nationwide demonetisation of currency notes in November last year, in a move intended to curb corruption but which ended up hurting businesses. Poor implementation of the Goods and Services Tax also impacted the trading community. Some analysts believe the BJP is looking the shakiest in these elections even though the party itself remains confident of a win and has predicted it will take 150 seats.

"The BJP is looking nervous. Hardik Patel has had very large roadshows...and that is making the BJP jittery because he is attracting crowds. He is a voice for young people. It might help Congress but we can't say if the large crowds translates into votes," said Prof Ghanshyam Shah, a Gujarat-based political analyst.

Most opinion polls, too, have backed a BJP win but by a smaller margin of victory over its rivals with one poll by news group ABP-CSDS assessing the BJP and Congress were headed for a photo finish in Gujarat. Opinion polls have been known to get it wrong in the past.

The Congress, hoping for a resurgence under its newly anointed leader Rahul Gandhi, is also looking to take advantage of discontentment among other social groups like the Dalits, formerly known as Untouchables, who have been the target of Hindi nationalist cow vigilante groups accusing them of slaughtering and selling the animal, revered by Hindus.

While Mr Patel remains the breakout star in these elections, the Congress has also taken on board other young leaders - Mr Alpesh Thakor, leader of the Other Backward Classes or OBCs, consisting of middle-rung castes and Mr Jignesh Mevani, a Dalit.

But some believe that the BJP, which is banking on Mr Modi's popularity, has little to fear at least for now from these young leaders.

"BJP is quite stable in Gujarat. Gujarat is a prestige fight so the BJP doesnt want to leave any stone unturned," said Prof Bidyut Chakrabarty, a political science professor at Delhi University.

"Hardik Patel is just 24 years old. He is young, mercurial and has a long way to go."