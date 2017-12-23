Modern-day Mowgli: Indian toddler forges bond with monkeys

DHARWAD (India) • A two-year-old Indian boy has become a modern-day Mowgli and the subject of local intrigue after befriending a gang of langur monkeys.

Samarth Bangari's unusual friendship was discovered when he was spotted alone in his village playing with nearly two dozen grey langurs.

The infant's uncle Barama Reddy said it was "strange" for the monkeys to behave like that, and villagers feared for the boy's safety.

But it soon became clear the monkeys were more than comfortable in his presence, with the youngster sharing his food with them.

The monkeys kept returning to visit their young friend in Allapur, roughly 400km from Bangalore, his uncle told Agence France-Presse.

"Even if he is sleeping, they first wake him up, and then sit with him for an hour or two." The unusual relationship piqued local interest, and soon people began visiting the house to catch a glimpse of young Samarth tottering around the farm with 20 langurs in tow.

Mr Reddy said Samarth was now a local legend due to his "special bond" with the monkeys, whose sounds he mimics even though he cannot speak yet.

Mowgli is a character in The Jungle Book, Rudyard Kipling's tales about a boy who grew up in the wild in India, and is often used as a shorthand for people who are able to bridge the human-animal divide.