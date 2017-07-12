Man in India shoots wife to death over delay in serving dinner

GHAZIABAD - A 60-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (July 9) after allegedly shooting his 55-year-old wife dead for serving his dinner late.

The incident took place on Saturday night in the state of Uttar Pradesh, senior police officer Rupesh Singh told the BBC.

The Times of India (TOI) reported that the man, Ashok Kumar, had returned home drunk and asked his wife Sunaina to make him dinner.

An argument broke out after she refused to serve food immediately. Angered by the delay, Kumar took out a gun and threatened his wife.

The couple's children attempted to intervene but he opened fire, with the bullet hitting Sunaina in the head.

She was rushed to hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Mr Singh said Kumar, who drinks every day, has confessed to the crime and now regrets his actions.

According to the BBC, domestic violence in India has been the most reported violent crime against women every year over the past decade.

For instance, a domestic violence incident was reported every four minutes in 2015.

But while such violence is not unique to the country, what sets it apart is the "culture of silence and approval" that surrounds it, the report said.