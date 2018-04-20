Malindo Air flight skids off runway in Nepal

KATHMANDU (XINHUA) - An aircraft belonging to Malindo Air has skidded off the runway at Nepal's Tribhuwan International Airport (TIA) on Thursday night (April 19), airport officials confirmed.

The aircraft experienced runway excursion while it was preparing to take off for Malaysia at around 9.45pm local time.

"The craft was overrun some 100 feet (30.5 metres) south from the runway but all the passengers are safe. All international flights have been cancelled," TIA spokesman Prem Nath Thakur told Xinhua.

The plane with 130 people onboard is undergoing some repair works at the moment, said the spokesman.

The cause of the incident was not clear yet.

Thursday's incident came just a month after a US-Bangla airlines flight crashed in TIA when it approached the runway, killing 49 people and injuring over a dozen.