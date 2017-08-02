ISIS claims mosque attack in Afghanistan's Herat

BEIRUT (AFP) - The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group on Wednesday (Aug 2) claimed responsibility for a suicide attack a day earlier against a Shi'ite mosque in Afghanistan that left dozens dead.

"Around 50 Shi'ites killed and 80 wounded in an attack by ISIS fighters yesterday on a mosque in western Afghanistan's Herat," the group's propaganda outlet Amaq said.

Afghan authorities said earlier that 30 worshippers including young children were killed and 64 wounded when suicide bombers throwing grenades stormed the Jawadya mosque in the western city near the Iranian border late on Tuesday.