India's Rahul Gandhi appointed president of Congress party

NEW DELHI (REUTERS, AFP) - India's main opposition party Congress on Monday (Dec 11) appointed Rahul Gandhi, the scion of the country's most fabled political dynasty, as its president, the party announced.

"I hereby declare Sri Rahul Gandhi elected as the president of the Indian National Congress," Mullappally Ramachandran, a senior Congress leader, said at a press conference in New Delhi.

The great-grandson of India's founding prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, was elected unopposed to head the party, which was defeated heavily in a 2014 general election.

The announcement capped years of speculation that the scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty would take over from his mother Sonia.