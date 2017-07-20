India's BJP-backed candidate Ram Nath Kovind wins presidential election

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, speaks to the media after filing his nomination for the upcoming Presidential election at Parliament house in New Delhi, India on June 23, 2017.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, speaks to the media after filing his nomination for the upcoming Presidential election at Parliament house in New Delhi, India on June 23, 2017.PHOTO: EPA
Published
1 hour ago

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - Ram Nath Kovind, a candidate backed by India's ruling coalition, won the presidential election on Thursday (July 20), tightening the governing alliance's hold over positions of power.

Votes from 4,896 lawmakers in state assemblies and parliament were counted in parliament to elect the constitutional head, a largely ceremonial post.

"Kovind has secured a clear majority," an election official told Reuters.

Kovind, 71, a low-caste Dalit politician with Hindu nationalist roots, beat Meira Kumar, also a Dalit, backed by the centrist Congress party.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice