Indian 'guru of bling' sentenced to 10 years in jail for raping two women

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The self-styled Indian "godman" whose rape conviction triggered deadly protests has been sentenced to 10 years in jail, Indian media reported on Monday (Aug 28).

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of raping two women in cases that date back to 2002.

Singh, a burly, bearded man who has scripted and starred in his own films, commands a near-devotional following - he claims in the millions - in the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, where his Dera Sacha Sauda group is based.

Police issued orders on Monday (Aug 28) to shoot protesters on sight ahead of the sentencing. At least 38 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in the protests on Friday after Singh was found guilty.