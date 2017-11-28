Indian authorities jail donkeys for eating up 'expensive' plants outside prison

NEW DELHI (BERNAMA) - Authorities in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh jailed a herd of eight donkeys for four days after they ate up "expensive" plants just outside the compound of the main jail in the state's Jalaun district, over 200km from the capital Lucknow, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Various types of saplings were planted in the jail premises for beautification. Those were damaged by the donkeys. Hence, I rounded them up," jail chief Sita Ram Sharma told the media.

The donkeys were freed on Monday (Nov 27) after a local politician of the state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intervened in the wake of a plea by the owner of the donkeys.

"For two days, I could not find my horses and donkeys. When I came to know that they are in jail, I sought the help from local BJP leaders to secure their release," owner Kamlesh S. said.