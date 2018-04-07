Indian actor Salman Khan granted bail

NEW DELHI - Actor Salman Khan was granted bail on Saturday (April 7) by a Jodhpur court in the blackbuck poaching case, media reported.

The actor had to post a bond of 50,000 rupees (S$1,011) and two sureties of 25,000 rupees each, the Times of India said.

Khan was sentenced to five years' jail after being found guilty earlier this week of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the filming of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. He was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail.

The Economic Times said he was expected to be released on Saturday night.

Security was stepped up outside the Jodhpur Central Jail, where Salman fans have congregated since the morning.