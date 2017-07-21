India 'won't back down' in border row

India's Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday said Delhi will not back down in a border stand-off with Beijing, and that its position has the support of other countries.

China, too, has claimed the support of other countries.

Speaking in Parliament, Ms Swaraj noted that India is involved in a border row between China and Bhutan only because it has a direct impact on Indian security.

For the past month, India and China have been in a stand-off on the Doklam Plateau, which China says is part of its Donglang region. The row arose when Indian border guards intervened on June 16 as China was building a road in an area claimed by Bhutan and China.

Delhi said the road construction is in a highly sensitive area and threatens India's security as it brings China closer to a narrow stretch of land known as the Siliguri corridor or the "chicken's neck", which connects seven north-eastern Indian states to the mainland.

Ms Swaraj said yesterday that "if talks are to take place, both sides must pull back troops".

"All the countries are understanding that India's stand is not wrong. The law is on our side, this is accepted by all other countries."

"Over the years, China has been trying to get closer and closer to where the tri-junction point ends... This time they brought bulldozers and excavators and their aim is to reach the tri-junction... so we became involved. If China unilaterally changes the status quo, it affects our security," she added, referring to the junction where India, Bhutan and China meet.

The neighbours share a 4,000km border and several parts have long been in dispute. But a stand-off in the part adjacent to Bhutan is rare.

This row also comes amid concerns in India over a growing Chinese presence in South Asia in infrastructure projects, such as building ports in Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

India skipped China's recent One Belt, One Road meeting because parts of the initiative pass through disputed territory in Pakistan.

Indian officials have denied reports in China's media of a major Chinese troop mobilisation.

The Indian government also scotched rumours that 158 Indian soldiers were killed in fighting amid growing nationalist rhetoric in both countries.

China reiterated yesterday that Indian border guards had to withdraw for any talks between the two sides, even though diplomatic channels remain open.

"We have stressed repeatedly that the Indian border guards who crossed the borders illegally need to withdraw to the border on the Indian side," a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry told reporters. "This is the precondition and foundation for both China and India to conduct any dialogue."

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will travel to China next week for a meeting of Brics countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

The border issue could come up, with Indian officials saying they did not want an escalation.

"India's approach is to have a peaceful resolution of issues on border with China," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Gopal Baglay at a briefing yesterday.