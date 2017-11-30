India, S'pore to deepen naval ties

India and Singapore have agreed to raise cooperation between their navies in maritime security, step up visits to each other's ports and facilitate mutual logistics support.

Both sides yesterday exchanged documents to boost bilateral naval cooperation, reflecting deeper defence ties amid mutual concerns about protecting critical sea lanes.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen, who is on a three-day visit to India, met his Indian counterpart Nirmala Sitharaman for the second India-Singapore Defence Ministers' Dialogue.

The ministers also witnessed the exchange of the inaugural Bilateral Agreement for Navy Cooperation.

Both sides have existing army and air force bilateral agreements, and Dr Ng expressed his appreciation for India's continued support for the Singapore Armed Forces' training in India, a joint statement said.

"Both ministers agreed on the importance of maintaining maritime freedom of navigation and trade, consistent with international law," the statement added. They also discussed increasing maritime cooperation, with joint exercises from the Strait of Malacca to the Indian Ocean, and in the Andaman Sea.

At a joint press conference, both ministers cited growing areas of convergence between their countries.

"Both Singapore and India sit astride key Sea Lines of Communication," said Dr Ng. "We recognise that regional stability and the international rule of law is essential for trade and commerce to flourish, and we have a vested interest in upkeeping that system."

Ms Sitharaman said their talks were "very positive and substantive", and that Dr Ng responded positively to her proposal that both sides "move towards continuous institutionalised naval engagements in our shared maritime space, including setting up maritime exercises with like-minded countries and other Asean partners".

Both sides also recognised India's vital role in regional security, especially India's participation and support for the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus. New Delhi is seeking to deepen ties with Asean, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited leaders of all 10 Asean members to India's Republic Day celebrations in January.

On Tuesday, Dr Ng visited the Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal, and met Singapore air force personnel at a joint military training. He was also flown in India's supersonic Tejas fighter plane, and Ms Sitharaman said his flight "has unexpectedly generated great interest in social media in India, and I am sure in Singapore as well".

Both sides also explored expanding collaboration in defence research and development and industry, an area Ms Sitharaman said had unrealised potential. Asked by reporters about more Indian ships berthing in Singapore, Dr Ng said: "I would encourage the Indian Navy to visit Changi Naval Base more often."

Officials also discussed deepening counterterror cooperation. Dr Ng said they shared concern that as the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria terror group loses ground in the Middle East, "the theatre of operations for terrorism can shift to our parts of the world".

"We were determined that we could step up mechanisms to share information... not only from the point of view of our militaries being able to respond, but to hold accountable those who were responsible for the perpetration of these terrorist acts," he added.