India says reaches agreement with China for 'expeditious disengagement' at disputed border area

This file photo taken on July 5, 2006 shows a Chinese soldier (left) and Indian soldier placing a barbed wire fence following a meeting of military representatives at the Nathu La border crossing between India and China in India's northeastern Sikkim state.PHOTO: AFP
29 min ago

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India's Foreign Ministry said on Monday (Aug 28) it had agreed with China to an "expeditious disengagement" of troops at a disputed border area where soldiers from the two countries have been in a stand-off for more than two months.

"In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam," India's Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, referring to the area in the Himalayas close to the borders of China, India and Bhutan.

"On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing."

