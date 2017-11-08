India orders probe after video shows IndiGo Airline staff manhandling passenger

NEW DELHI - India has ordered an investigation after a video of a passenger being manhandled by ground staff of IndiGo Airline went viral.

The incident happened at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Oct 15 , but came to light on Tuesday (Nov 7) when the video went viral on the internet.

Passenger Rajiv Katiyal, who arrived in the Indian capital from southern Chennai city, got into an argument with some ground staff and he allegedly abused them, the Times of India reported on Wednesday. The cause of the argument was unclear.

In the video, the ground staff could be seen stopping Katiyal from boarding a bus that was taking passengers to the airport terminal. One of the staff pinned him down on the ground, holding him by the throat.

An IndiGo employee, who recorded the incident and tried to intervene, was sacked by the airline, according to the report.

Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju criticised the violence on Tuesday and ordered a probe.

"We are seeking a report from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Violence of any sort is deplorable and should result in criminal action," he said.

Indigo Airline's PresidentAditya Ghosh apologised for the incident in a statement.

"I acknowledge the unpleasant experience our passenger went through, while engaging with our staff at Delhi airport. My personal apologies as this do not reflect our culture,"he said.

Police said no one has filed a complaint on the matter.