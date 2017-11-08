In Pictures: Smog shrouds New Delhi

Air quality in India's capital city of New Delhi reached hazardous levels on Tuesday (Nov 7). The PM2.5 index reached a dangerous level of 703, well over the threshold of 300 which authorities class as hazardous. Last year, pollution levels were so high that schools were closed for three days as authorities scrambled to contain the crisis.

People cross the road in New Delhi.
People cross the road in New Delhi.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in New Delhi.
A man covers his face as he walks to work, in New Delhi. PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows buildings engulfed in smog, in New Delhi.
An aerial view shows buildings engulfed in smog, in New Delhi. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Indian labourers work on a construction site during heavy smog conditions in New Delhi.
Indian labourers work on a construction site during heavy smog conditions in New Delhi. PHOTO: AFP
Belgium's King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in New Delhi.
Belgium's King Philippe inspects a guard of honour during his ceremonial reception at India's presidential palace, in New Delhi. PHOTO: REUTERS
An Indian man rides a tricycle on a smog covered morning on the outskirts of New Delhi.
An Indian man rides a tricycle on a smog covered morning on the outskirts of New Delhi. PHOTO: AFP
People walk early in the morning as smog covers India Gate war memorial in New Delhi.
People walk early in the morning as smog covers India Gate war memorial in New Delhi. PHOTO: AFP
People walking on an under-construction flyover as smog covers the capital's skyline in New Delhi.
People walking on an under-construction flyover as smog covers the capital's skyline in New Delhi. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago
Topics: 