In Pictures: Smog shrouds New Delhi

Air quality in India's capital city of New Delhi reached hazardous levels on Tuesday (Nov 7). The PM2.5 index reached a dangerous level of 703, well over the threshold of 300 which authorities class as hazardous. Last year, pollution levels were so high that schools were closed for three days as authorities scrambled to contain the crisis.
