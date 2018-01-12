Four Indian Supreme Court judges slam administration of country's top court

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - Four sitting judges of the Supreme Court of India said on Friday (Jan 12) that the administration of the country's highest court was not in order and warned that democracy would not survive in the country unless the institution was preserved.

The press conference, the first of its kind to be ever held by sitting Supreme Court judges in India, blew the lid on a growing rift between senior justices and the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra.

"The Chief Justice of India has left us with no option but to go public about what is going on within the Collegium,"Justice Jasti Chelameswar told the Times of India prior to the press conference.

Chelameswar and his colleagues - Justices Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph - said their concerns would be shortly made public in a letter.