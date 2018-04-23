Facebook posts sparked violence in Sri Lanka

A reconstruction of violence in Sri Lanka a few months ago, based on interviews with officials, victims and ordinary users, found that Facebook's newsfeed played a central role in nearly every step from rumour to killing.

Facebook, officials say, ignored repeated warnings of the potential for violence and resisted pressure to hire moderators. Facebook declined to respond in detail, but a spokesman said it removes "hate content" and was investing in technology to be able to respond swiftly.

Sri Lankans say they see little evidence of change. And analysts worry other countries, too, may see violence.

