Eight killed after building collapses in Mumbai

MUMBAI • A four-storey building that was about 40 years old collapsed in the Indian city of Mumbai yesterday, killing at least eight people, with more than 20 feared trapped, officials said.

"Search-and-rescue operations are still on," said Mr P. S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade, adding that two firemen were injured during the rescue operation. A total of 16 people have been rescued so far.

The ground floor of the building in the suburb of Ghatkopar housed a nursing home, which was vacant at the time, while the rest of the building was occupied by three or four families on each floor, he said.

In 2013, 145 people were killed in three separate building collapses around Mumbai, on the country's west coast.

Meanwhile, in the eastern city of Kolkata, a portion of an almost century-old building collapsed yesterday, killing two people, media channels reported.

"Firefighters are trying to rescue the people trapped under the debris," said Mr G. P. Ghosh, the director of fire services in West Bengal state, of which Kolkata is the capital.

Building collapses are common in India, especially during the annual monsoon season which usually runs from late June to September.

