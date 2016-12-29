Dozens hurt after train derails in India

Wrecked carriages are strewn across the tracks after a train derailed yesterday in Rura, 30km west of Kanpur in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. At least 61 people were injured, two of them seriously, when the train went off the tracks in the third significant accident in India's railway network in recent months. The train had just pulled out of the station and was travelling at a slow speed when the accident occurred. India's railway system is the world's fourth-largest, with 11,000 trains running each day, including 7,000 passenger trains carrying more than 20 million people. Meanwhile, in a separate incident near the Tunisian capital, Tunis, at least five people were killed and 52 injured when a train slammed into a public bus before dawn yesterday.