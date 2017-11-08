Delhi smog at hazardous levels

Residents woke up to heavy smog in New Delhi yesterday as the air quality in the world's most polluted capital city reached hazardous levels. The website of the United States Embassy in India said levels of fine pollutants known as PM2.5 - which are
PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
1 hour ago

Residents woke up to heavy smog in New Delhi yesterday as the air quality in the world's most polluted capital city reached hazardous levels. The website of the United States Embassy in India said levels of fine pollutants known as PM2.5 - which are most harmful to the health - reached 703. That is more than double the threshold of 300, which the authorities class as hazardous. Delhi's air quality usually gets worse before the onset of winter as the cooler air traps pollutants near the ground, and prevents them from dispersing into the atmosphere. The Indian Medical Association, meanwhile, has called for the cancellation of the New Delhi half-marathon, slated to take place on Nov 19, because of the air pollution.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 08, 2017, with the headline 'Delhi smog at hazardous levels'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch
Expecting mums: 5 ways to show yourself some love
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing