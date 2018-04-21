Delhi on drive to connect with Asia, Africa

NEW DELHI • As China pushes ahead with its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), India - unable to offer an initiative on a similar scale - is focusing instead on infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in South Asia and beyond.

It has offered Nepal, which has embraced the BRI and is actively seeking Chinese investments in infrastructure, a railway link between the Nepali capital Kathmandu and Raxaul on the Indian border, as well as reviving the inland waterways of the Himalayan territory.

In November last year, India and Bangladesh flagged off a new train service between Kolkata and Khulna in Bangladesh.

Efforts are also under way to pick up the pace of work on a trilateral highway linking India to Myanmar and Thailand in an outreach to Asean. "These are projects which have been delayed, but there is now momentum," said an official.

Connectivity projects have acquired an urgency as China increases its presence in South Asia. India is also working with Japan to build an Asia-Africa Growth Corridor, through which the two countries will help African countries develop infrastructure and focus on developing maritime connectivity across Africa, India and South-east Asia.

Analysts, however, noted that timely implementation of projects was a challenge for India. "India has a questionable track record of completing projects in time. We are going to be judged against the Chinese ability to complete projects," noted Dr Rajeswari Pillai Rajagopalan from the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think-tank.

"The trilateral highway project has been talked about for years and has been at a development stage for the longest time. If India does not deliver in time, it will make a dent in our credibility."

Nirmala Ganapathy