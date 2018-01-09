Child murder, rape on the rise in Bangladesh: Report

DHAKA (THE DAILY STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - As many as 28 children are murdered and 49 raped in Bangladesh every month, according to a report by Bangladesh Shishu Adhikar Forum (BSAF), a network of non-government organisations.

It observed that such incidents resulted from legal tangles delaying justice and a culture of impunity that encourages perpetrators to commit crimes.

In their annual report, "State of child rights in Bangladesh - 2017," the forum noted that three hundred and thirty nine children were killed and 593 raped in 2017, up by 28 per cent and 33 per cent respectively from the previous year.

The report released on Monday (Jan 8) at the Dhaka Reporters Unity, a professional organisation of newspaper reporters, had been prepared after analysing news articles published in 10 national dailies in the last year.

The report also showed that child abuse and child rights violation rose by 7 per cent in 2017 compared to the previous year.

On a positive note, the report stated that the number of children killed by parents decreased along with corporal punishment in schools and lynching of children on allegations of theft.

The Shishu Forum, a network of 269 non-government organisations working nationally to protect children's rights, expressed concern in their report about a special provision in the Child Marriage Restraint Act 2016. The provision allows marriage of children of any age under some circumstances.

Instead of discouraging early marriages, the provision may give rise to an increase in child marriages, thus creating an environment for sexual abuse and even murder of children, it said.

The government increased budget allocation for thirteen ministries that deal with children's issues, including other things, for the current fiscal year but this can only help improve the situation if the money is well spent, the Shishu Forum said.

Emranul Huq Chowdhury, the chairman of BSAF, said children - who make up more than 45 per cent of the country's population - will be the future leaders of the nation and the government should put more emphasis on addressing issues that stifle their physical and mental development.

To that end, he suggested forming a separate child directorate that will coordinate children-focused programmes run by different ministries and ensure their accountability.

National Human Rights Commission Chairman Kazi Reazul Hoque, the chief guest at the launch event, lamented that rules had not yet been formulated under the Children Act 2013.

An outline had been proposed pertaining to the setting up of a child directorate and what its functions would be, he said, but no progress has been made in this regard.