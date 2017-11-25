Bomb blast hits Quetta, killing at least 4 people

ISLAMABAD - A blast jolted Pakistan's southwestern city of Quetta on Saturday (Nov 25), killing at least 4 people, according to media reports.

The explosion, which took place at Sariab Road near a bridge, injured more than 15 others including women and children. Some of the victims were in critical condition.

Wasim Baig, spokesman for Civil Hospital Quetta, said four bodies have been brought to the hospital, reported The Express Tribune.

Police vehicles were believed to have been targeted in the attack, according to local reports.

Rescuers and local police have rushed to the site, Xinhua news agency said.