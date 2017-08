HERAT, Afghanistan (REUTERS) - An explosion in a Shi'ite mosque in the western Afghan city of Herat on Tuesday (Aug 1) killed at least 15 people and wounded many others, a police spokesman said.

Abdulhai Walizada, a local police spokesman, said there appeared to be more than one attacker, with a suicide bomber who detonated explosives and another who threw grenades at worshippers.

(This story is developing)

