Bangladeshi father seeks 'mercy killing' of sick sons, grandson

DHAKA • Desperate to end their suffering, an impoverished Bangladeshi father has begged for permission to kill three terminally ill members of his family, sparking a rare debate about euthanasia in a deeply conservative society.

"I have taken care of them for years. I took them to hospitals in Bangladesh and India, I sold my shop to pay for their treatment but now I'm broke," said Mr Tofazzal Hossain as he described his years- long struggle to cope with the costs of looking after his two sons and one grandson.

"The government should decide what it wants to do with them. They are suffering and have no hope of recovery. I can't bear it any longer."

Mr Hossain, a fruit vendor from the rural west of the country, wrote to his local district administration pleading for them to either help care for his three loved ones - who suffer from an incurable form of muscular dystrophy - or "allow them to be put to death with medicine", he told AFP.

One of Asia's poorest countries, Bangladesh lacks any kind of free healthcare, and medical treatment is often beyond the reach of the tens of millions of inhabitants who live below the poverty line.

An estimated 600,000 Bangladeshis suffer from incurable diseases, yet the country has just one palliative care centre and no hospice services.

Mr Hossain's sons, aged 24 and 13, and grandson, aged eight, are all afflicted with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The rare genetic disorder is characterised by progressive muscle degeneration and patients rarely live beyond 30 years of age.

Mr Hossain said his two sons are aware of their condition but can do little for themselves and are confined to their beds. His grandson can still go to the washroom, but his condition is worsening.

"I told them about the letter. They did not take it seriously. Perhaps they did not understand the severity of the situation," he said.

His elder son, 24-year-old Mohammad Abdus Sabur, said he spends his days watching television and talking with their father. "I tell father not to worry too much."

A government official, who visited the family after Mr Hossain's appeal grabbed national headlines, said the request was "the plea of a helpless father". "He asked for their medical assistance, or permission to kill them. But who will give the permission to kill?"

The family's plight has sparked a rare debate about euthanasia in Bangladesh. So-called "mercy killing" is forbidden - both under the secular law of the land and by the religious code adhered to by the Muslim-majority population.

Dr Nezamuddin Ahmed, the head of Bangladesh's sole palliative care centre, said it was time for an "honest discussion" on the issue and on improving care for those suffering from incurable diseases.

"I think this will lead to healthy debate about assisted death," he said.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE