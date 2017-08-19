At least 10 people killed in Indian train derailment, says official

A train came off the tracks in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, killing 10 people.
A train came off the tracks in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh, killing 10 people.PHOTO: TWITTER
Published
21 min ago

NEW DELHI (REUTERS) - A train came off the tracks in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday (Aug 19), killing at least 10 people and wounding more than 100 as carriages slammed into each other, the local chief medical officer said.

TV channel CNN News18 put the death toll at 20 in the crash close to Muzaffarnagar, about 130km north of the capital New Delhi.

Railways spokesman Anil Saxena said he could not confirm the number of casualties but said at least five carriages derailed.

Television footage showed several mangled carriages piled up on each other while people looked for wounded in a crowd of people as night fell.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The national authorities have sent disaster teams to help.

“We have mobilised all our resources to provide the best relief and rescue operations at this time,” Saxena told TV channels.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Owa Coffee, wildlife-friendly coffee with a conscience
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice