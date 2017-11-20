Asia Briefs: Vivian in Myanmar for foreign ministers' meet

Vivian in Myanmar for foreign ministers' meet

Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan is visiting Naypyitaw, Myanmar, until tomorrow to attend the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting (Asem) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

The ministers will discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Asia and Europe, and exchange views on regional and international issues.

Dr Balakrishnan is due to speak at today's plenary session on "Synergising Peace and Sustainable Development". He will also hold bilateral meetings with his Asian and European counterparts on the sidelines, as well as meetings with key personalities in Myanmar.

H5N6 bird flu outbreak in S. Korean duck farm

SEOUL • South Korea yesterday said it had confirmed an outbreak of the highly pathogenic H5N6 bird flu at a duck farm in the south-west and raised its bird flu alert level to the highest level.

The virus was discovered on Saturday on a farm with some 12,000 ducks in Gochang county, over 270km south-west of Seoul.

All of the ducks were slaughtered after the discovery, the agriculture ministry said in a statement.

REUTERS

US marine held after man dies in Okinawa crash

TOKYO • A US marine who tested positive for excess alcohol was arrested yesterday in Japan's southern island of Okinawa after an elderly local man was killed in a road accident, police said.

The 20-year-old was held for alleged negligent driving resulting in death, according to road traffic officer Kazuhiko Miyagi.

A 61-year-old Japanese man was killed when his vehicle collided with the serviceman's truck at an intersection.

The marine showed an alcohol level three times the legal limit.

The US Marine Corps confirmed the accident in a statement, expressing "sincere condolences" to the family of the dead man and promising full cooperation with the investigation.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

30 freed after Afghan forces raid Taleban jail

KANDAHAR (Afghanistan) • Dozens of prisoners were freed by Afghan special forces during a raid on a Taleban jail in southern Afghanistan, officials said yesterday.

Up to 30 civilians and police were rescued from the prison in Helmand province, where the militants have a large presence, during the operation late Saturday. Among those released were four teenagers, said Helmand police spokesman Abdul Salam Afghan. The inmates had been accused by the Taleban of committing various crimes.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE