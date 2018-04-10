Asia Briefs: 60 Indonesians die after drinking homemade brew

60 Indonesians die after drinking homemade brew

BANDUNG • More than 60 Indonesians have died and dozens have been hospitalised after drinking illegal homemade alcohol, the authorities said yesterday, with the toll steadily climbing.

Police conducted raids in cities across the world's biggest Muslim-majority country to arrest vendors selling the cheap home brew. Most Indonesians practise a moderate form of Islam and alcohol is available in big cities.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

HK couple hurt as lift shoots up, then crashes

HONG KONG • A husband and wife, both 32, are fighting for their lives after a lift they were in shot up and crashed into the top of a 46-storey building, Hong Kong media reported.

The incident happened when the couple were taking the lift to their 15th-floor apartment at Block 2 of the Waterside Plaza on Sunday. The Hong Kong authorities have called for an urgent inspection of 300 lifts in the city following the incident.

Workers suspended after brakes fail on India train

BHUBANESWAR (India) • India's state-run railway has suspended seven workers after brakes failed on a 22-coach train carrying hundreds of passengers, letting it run freely in reverse for about 13km, officials said yesterday.

The train had been en route from Ahmedabad in the western Indian state of Gujarat to Puri in Odisha state in the east.

No casualties or injuries were reported.

REUTERS