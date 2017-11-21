Air quality in Indian capital city deteriorates again

NEW DELHI (BERNAMA) - Air quality in Indian capital city of Delhi has once again deteriorated and slipped from poor to very poor category, said China's Xinhua news agency on Tuesday (Nov 21), quoting India's state-run broadcaster All India Radio.

The country's Central Pollution Control Board said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was at 323 on Tuesday morning. It was 292 on Sunday and 298 on Saturday.

The pollution monitoring agency said PM10 pollutants level was found at 213 micrograms per cubic meter while PM2.5 level at 323 micrograms during the morning.

An AQI value between 301 and 400 is classified as very poor.

According to the officials, the city's air quality will remain in the very poor category and chances of its further deteriorating in the coming days are less as an incursion of pollutants from external sources such as agricultural stubble burning has stopped.

The recent light drizzle in Delhi and its outskirts has helped wash out the accumulated polluting particulates, which resulted in improving air quality over the last two to three days.

Deadly smog chocks air, causing breathlessness and lung difficulties, besides badly affecting the visibility.

Delhi is considered one of the most polluted cities in the world.