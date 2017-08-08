A binding promise of protection

Indian schoolgirls tying sacred thread, or rakhi, onto the wrists of soldiers from the Indian Border Security Force during a ceremony observing the festival of Raksha Bandhan at the India-Pakistan Wagah border post about 35km from Amritsar, in the north-western Indian state of Punjab, yesterday.

The Hindu festival, also known as Rakhi, celebrates brotherhood and love. Sisters tie bracelets of red and gold sacred thread around their brothers' wrists on the day of the festival. According to tradition, the act is performed in return for their promise of protection.

Rakhi bracelets are also tied around the wrists of soldiers, congregation members and close friends.