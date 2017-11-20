30,000 runners brave Delhi smog for 21km race

NEW DELHI • Tens of thousands of runners braved smoggy conditions for the Delhi half-marathon yesterday despite dire health warnings from doctors who wanted the race postponed in the heavily polluted Indian capital.

More than 30,000 people competed in the 21km race despite almost two weeks of hazardous pollution levels that forced schools to shut for several days.

The United States Embassy website yesterday showed levels of the smallest and most harmful airborne pollutants reached 214 - nearly nine times the World Health Organisation's safe maximum.

Some runners wore face masks as they jogged through the visible morning haze and complained of side effects from the polluted conditions. "My eyes are burning, my throat is dry. I have a runny nose," said 30-year-old Rohit Mohan, an amateur runner from the southern city of Bangalore who was among those donning a mask.

The Indian Medical Association had asked the Delhi High Court to postpone the event after a surge in pollution levels that it described as a public health emergency.

However, last Thursday, the court said it was satisfied by the organisers' reassurances that they were doing everything they could to ease concerns, and the race was given the green light.

Most were amateur runners, but there were a handful of world-class athletes, including Kenyan Geoffrey Kipkorir Kirui, winner of this year's London marathon.

Ethiopian Birhanu Legese, who won the men's race yesterday, said the pollution was "not that bad".

"We were scared. I thought maybe it was going to be bad. They told us because of the pollution, we might not run a good race. But we didn't feel it that much," he said after the race. "I would say it was perfect to run."

Ethiopian Almaz Ayana won the women's event.

Light drizzle in the capital early on Saturday eased the toxic highs, but the smog remained around levels considered unhealthy.

As the race progressed yesterday, pollution readings climbed above 200 - levels at which active people "should avoid all outdoor exertion", according to the US Embassy.

"But here we are running a marathon," said 31-year-old Ashish Shakya, who decided not to race and watched with a mask on from the sidelines. "Whatever health benefits we get from running are negated because of the smog. I chose not to run because of the health risks."

