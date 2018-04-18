21 killed, 12 injured as vehicle carrying marriage party falls off bridge in India

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - At least 21 people were killed and 12 others injured after a mini-truck carrying members of a marriage party fell off a bridge in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday (April 18).

The accident took place on Tuesday night over the Sone river in Sidhi district, about 573km east of Bhopal, the capital city of Madhya Pradesh.

"Last night, 21 people were killed and 12 others injured when a mini-truck carrying a marriage party fell off a bridge over the Sone river here," Sidhi district collector Dilip Kumar said.

"The injured have been admitted to the district hospital and the condition of three is stated to be critical."

Authorities said rescue work has been completed.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has expressed deep sorrow over the accident and announced an assistance of US$3,045 (S$3,991.69) for each family that lost kin in the accident.

Police have registered a case and ordered investigations to ascertain the reason behind the accident.

Deadly road accidents are common in India, and are often caused due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An official report says on average, 400 deaths take place every day in India due to road accidents.