18 killed, 15 injured in India road accident

NEW DELHI (XINHUA) - At least 18 people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday (April 10) after a goods truck carrying labourers hit a road divider in the western Indian state of Maharashtra, police said.

The accident took place on the Pune-Satara highway, near Khandala, in Pune district, about 81km east of Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.

"This morning, a goods truck carrying over 40 labourers met an accident near Khandala," a police official posted in Pune told Xinhua over the telephone. "Eighteen people were killed and 15 others injured in the accident."

According to officials, the labourers were travelling to their workplace.

"The injured have been admitted in Satara civil hospital and among them, the condition of seven was stated to be critical," the police official said.

Reports said that no sooner than the accident took place, locals informed the police and carried out rescue work.

Police have registered a case and ordered investigations.

Preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control over his vehicle and hit the divider.

On Monday, 30 people, including 27 school children, were killed when a school bus ferrying them back home plunged into a deep gorge in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh.

Deadly road accidents are common in India and often caused by overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

An official report said that on average, 400 deaths take place every day in India due to road accidents.