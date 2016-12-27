12 passengers injured after India's Jet Airways plane skidded off runway

Twelve passengers have sustained minor injuries while evacuating from a Jet Airways aircraft after it skidded off the runway at Goa's Dabolim Airport.

"Flight 9W 2374, from Goa-Mumbai of today, with 154 passengers and 7 crew, veered off the runway while aligning for takeoff," Jet Airways said in a statement on Tuesday (Dec 27).

Twelve passengers sustained minor injuries during evacuation process and were getting medical attention, the airline added.

All passengers are safe and the airport has been closed till 12.30pm, airport sources were quoted by the Times of India as saying.

JET AIRWAYS flt whilst take off fm Goa Naval Air Station aborts t/o. 154 pax evacuated safely. Runway 2be usable by 0900h @SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/t8v2tOgtyJ — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) December 27, 2016

The Indian Navy, which runs the airport in western India, said it was not yet clear what caused the Jet Airways plane to veer off the runway, reported Agence France-Presse.

The incident happened at the height of the tourist season in Goa, whose palm-fringed beaches attract thousands of holidaymakers every year.

“There are minor injuries, bruises or fractures to 15 passengers. Everyone else was taken out safely,” navy spokesman D.K Sharma told AFP.

The runway has since been cleared, he added.