Singapore leaders congratulate Moon

President Tony Tan Keng Yam and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong have written to South Korea President Moon Jae In to convey their congratulations on his victory in Tuesday's election, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

"Relations between Singapore and the Republic of Korea are warm and substantive, underpinned by strong economic cooperation and close people-to-people links," Dr Tan wrote in his letter to Mr Moon.

South Korea and Singapore have close collaborations in many areas and share similar views on many important issues in the region and internationally, he said.

"I am confident that the partnership between Singapore and the Republic of Korea will continue to strengthen under your leadership," Dr Tan said, adding that he looks forward to Mr Moon's early visit to Singapore at a mutually convenient time.

PM Lee wrote in his letter to Mr Moon that his election reflects the confidence of the people of South Korea in his leadership and vision for the country.

"Our two countries face similar developmental challenges, including ageing populations and the need to restructure our economies," said PM Lee.

"We also share similar views on regional and international issues, including the importance of a peaceful and nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and an open international trading system."

He added that he looks forward to working with Mr Moon to further broaden and deepen the countries' bilateral relationship, as well as strengthen the partnership between Asean and South Korea.