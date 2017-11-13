Shanmugam meets Saudi counterpart

RIYADH • Singapore Minister for Home Affairs and Law K. Shanmugam met Saudi Arabia's Interior Minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Nayef in Riyadh yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Mr Shanmugam and Prince Abdulaziz agreed that countries needed to work closely together to defeat terrorism, and directed their respective security agencies to do so on this front, the ministry said in a statement on the meeting.

Both ministers also reaffirmed the warm and close relations between Singapore and Saudi Arabia. They had a good exchange of views on bilateral security cooperation as well as the global terrorism threat.

Mr Shanmugam also conveyed Singapore's strong condemnation of the recent Houthi missile attack that was directed at Riyadh.

The ministry said he "also expressed his hope that steps will be taken by all parties to resolve the conflicts in the region, so that the suffering of people, caught up in the differing conflicts, can be brought to an end".

Mr Shanmugam is on a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia.

He also visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Egypt last week for meetings with security officials.

In the UAE, he called on Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who is deputy supreme commander of the UAE Armed Forces and chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, last Monday.

He also met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister, Sheikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They had a good exchange of views on bilateral security cooperation and on the global terrorism threat, the ministry said.