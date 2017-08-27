Yingluck's nieces thanks supporters for 'moral support'

BANGKOK (THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two nieces of former Thai prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra have expressed their thanks for all the moral support given to them and their family after their aunt fled the country days before facing a court verdict.

Pintongta and Peathongtarn, who are the daughters of her brother Thaksin, used social media to show the appreciation.

Elder daughter Pintongta posted a photo to her Instagram account (@aimpintongta) of her looking happy with her husband's family on Saturday (Aug 26) night and said she wanted to thank everyone for the support they had given her and her family.

"These days, there are so many things far from our ability… I just try to do my duty in every role the best," she wrote. In the photo, she looked happy.

Thaksin's younger daughter Peathongtarn also posted a photo to her Instagram account (@ingshin21) with the message: "Some people are going to love you no matter what you do. And some people will never love you no matter what you do. But I love you no matter what. Thanks for all the moral support."

Those are the latest comments by anyone in the Shinawatra family since Yingluck fled the country. Some media reports said she fled Thailand last Wednesday and is now with her brother Thaksin in Dubai. There is also speculation she might seek asylum in the United Kingdom.

Thaksin is also a former prime minister and was also toppled by a military coup. He now lives in Dubai and London in self-imposed exile to avoid abuse-of-power charges.

An arrest warrant was issued for Yingluck by the Supreme Court's Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on Friday after she failed to turn up for the verdict reading in the negligence case against her former government's controversial rice-pledging scheme.

The court postponed the verdict reading to Sept 27 and ordered the seizure of Yingluck's 30 million baht (S$1.2 million) bail.