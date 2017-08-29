Yingluck will address public at appropriate time, Puea Thai party will carry on as before: Statement

Thailand's Puea Thai party on Tuesday (Aug 29) released its first statement since the disappearance of ousted premier Yingluck Shinawatra last week, saying that she would address the public at an appropriate time.

In the meantime, the party will continue fighting for democracy and human rights, it said.

The statement comes amid intense speculation over the whereabouts of Yingluck, who failed to turn up in court on Friday (Aug 25) to hear the verdict in a criminal negligence case that could have landed her in jail for up to 10 years.

Public prosecutors had alleged that she, as prime minister, had mismanaged the multi-billion dollar programme that paid rice farmers some 50 per cent above market prices for their paddy.

"From now on, the party stands as a political institution for the people," it said.

"All the mighty struggles of the party would make the party, members and supporters stronger and support each other more," it said. "We will work for a peaceful society, good economy and for the benefit of the people. We will carry out our obligations as before."

The rice subsidy scheme was a key campaign promise of the Puea Thai party, which won a landslide victory in the 2011 elections. But it left state warehouses overflowing with paddy, and unseated the country as the world's top rice exporter.

Yingluck, Thailand's first female prime minister, was ousted by a court ruling in 2014 shortly before the rest of her government was topped by a military coup. She was retroactively impeached in 2015, and had her assets seized as the military government tried to fine her some 35 billion baht for the rice scheme.

She is now said to be in Dubai, where her brother Thaksin Shinawatra - another former prime minister ousted by a coup - lives in exile.

The ruling junta, which kept her under tight surveillance in recent years, has denied allegations that it had helped Yingluck leave the country. Her imprisonment would have created a powerful martyr figure, and heightened political tensions in the divided Kingdom.