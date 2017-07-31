Yemeni student in Malaysia who knocked down snatch thief remanded

SERDANG (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A Yemeni student in Malaysia who allegedly chased after a snatch thief in his car and knocked him off his motorcycle, causing his death, has been remanded for seven days.

The district police officer for the town of Serdang in Selangor said the student has been remanded until Sunday to help in investigations into the incident in Seri Kembangan which occurred early Sunday morning (July 30).

"He has been remanded to assist investigations," Asst Comm Megat Mohamad Aminudin Megat Alias said when contacted on Monday.

He also reminded the public not to take the law into their own hands as this might endanger themselves and others.

"The public should inform the police of any crime as soon as possible, and we will take the necessary action," he said.

On Sunday, the 25-year-old suspected snatch thief had grabbed a sling-bag belonging to the Yemeni student, who was having drinks at a stall at about 3.30am.

The student quickly got into his car and pursued the suspect for about 3km before he rammed his car into the suspect's motorcycle near a traffic light. The suspect subsequently died due to head injuries.

The sling-bag belonging to the victim contained a Malaysia immigration card along with RM2,050 (S$650) and US$500 (S$678) in cash.

Police said that the snatch theft suspect had records for assault, criminal intimidation, and a drug offence.

The case has been classified as culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Penal Code.