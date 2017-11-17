Yemeni fined RM400 by Malaysian court for dressing up as suicide bomber for Halloween party

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - An IT professional from Yemen was fined RM400 (S$130) by a Malaysian court for causing public nuisance by dressing as a suicide bomber for a Halloween party.

Magistrate Nurul Huda Zakariya handed down the sentence after Amjad Jalal Ahmed Al Dahan, 34, pleaded guilty to dressing as a suicide bomber in a public place.

Al Dahan committed the offence at the Armanee Terrace apartments at 7.40pm on Oct 28.

It was previously reported that a man caused panic among residents of the apartment, when he was spotted dressed up as a suicide bomber on the weekend before Halloween.

A picture of him dressed in white Arabic robes and headgear, a fake long beard and an electronic circuit board strapped to his waist went viral.

He was given the maximum sentence of an RM400 fine for the offence, punishable under a section of the Malaysian Penal Code.

Al Dahan's lawyer, N. Saraswathy Devi, pleaded for leniency, saying her client had only worn the outfit for a party and was deeply apologetic for the trouble he caused.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norazalina Razali urged the court for an exemplary sentence due to public interest, given that his actions were irresponsible and that there was no way for the public to differentiate between a genuine and costumed suicide bomber.