Yabba, dabba, doo! Johor Sultan receives Flintstones car replica

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Johor's Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar received a replica of a car from his favourite cartoon series The Flintsones on Monday (Jan 15).

The "foot mobile" - inspired by the vehicle driven by the series' main character, Fred Flintstone, in Hanna-Barbera's popular 1960s cartoon - was a gift from Pahang Crown Prince Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Sultan Ibrahim posted photos of the car on his Facebook page.

It comes complete with a wood-like finish on the body, "stone" wheel coverings and a makeshift cloth roof.

But unlike in the cartoon, this version of the Flintstones' family car comes with an engine so the driver and passengers will not have to rely on their feet to propel the vehicle forward.

The Flintstones is Sultan Ibrahim's favourite cartoon and Fred Flintstone is his favourite character, according to the palace.

The gift was presented to the Johor ruler by the Pahang Crown Prince's official representative at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru.

The sultan also has what is dubbed as "Flintstone House", with colourful rooms inspired by the series, in the town of Mersing on Johor's east coast.