Yabba Dabba Doo, Johor Sultan gets a new car

JOHOR BARU • Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar of Johor yesterday received a car replica from his favourite cartoon series, The Flintstones.

"Yabba, Dabba, Doo," his official Facebook page declared yesterday, mirroring the signature exclamation of the American series' main character Fred Flintstone.

The Malaysian version of the "foot mobile" was inspired by the vehicle driven by Fred in the popular 1960s Hanna-Barbera series.

The gift was from Pahang's Regent, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The car comes complete with a wood-like body and wheel coverings that look like stones. But unlike the prehistoric car in the show, Sultan Ibrahim's ride comes with an engine so that he will not have to use his feet to propel it forward.

The gift was presented to the Sultan by a representative of Tengku Abdullah at Istana Pasir Pelangi in Johor Baru.

The Johor ruler could well give the car a spin at his residences, one of which is located in the town of Mersing on Johor's east coast. Dubbed the "Flintstone House", the large house has colourful rooms inspired by the series.