Yaacob Ibrahim to visit Indonesia to launch mobile library, meet tech entrepreneurs

SINGAPORE - Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, Minister for Communications and Information (MCI), will be visiting Indonesia for three days from Sunday (Nov 12).

While there, he will meet his counterpart, Indonesia's Minister of Communication and Information Technology, Mr Rudiantara, MCI said in a statement.

On Monday, Dr Yaacob will launch a three-year project in Yogyakarta that will provide about 5,000 young students there access to books, the Internet and multimedia facilities through a mobile library.

The Singapore International Foundation's Words on Wheels (Yogyakarta) Project is held in partnership with the Board of Library and Archives of the Special Region of Yogyakarta (BPAD DIY) and demonstrates broad bilateral ties between Singapore and Indonesia, which are celebrating 50 years of relations this year.

Singapore's National Library Board will exchange knowledge and expertise with BPAD DIY on library management practices through a series of workshops.

The WoW Project, first launched in 2011, has been rolled out in other countries such as Vietnam and Sri Lanka, reaching out to more than 30,000 children.

Dr Yaacob will also meet representatives from digital companies and tech entrepreneurs, including start-ups operating in an incubation facility launched in July this year by NUS Enterprise and Salim Group.

Called BLOCK71 Jakarta, the facility provides a platform for Singaporean and Indonesian entrepreneurs to network.

Dr Yaacob is embarking on this trip shortly after returning from a five-day visit to Egypt and Jordan, where he met Singaporean students, among other activities.

He will be accompanied by officials from MCI and the Infocomm Media Development Authority.