World record set in Kuching for largest number of people in cat costumes

KUCHING (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A new Guinness world record was created at the 3rd Asean International Film Festival and Awards (Aiffa) on Thursday (May 4) night for the largest gathering of people in cat costumes.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Hoda Khachab confirmed that 440 people had gathered at the Kuching Amphitheatre in Jalan Taman Budaya for the record-breaking feat that took place earlier in the evening.

"To set a record, at least 250 participants must use cat costumes and gather for at least five minutes for it to qualify.

"I'm happy to announce that a new record has been set in Kuching for the largest gathering of people dressed in cat costumes with a total number of 440," she said before presenting the Guinness World Records certificate to Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

It enters the Guinness Book of World Records as a new category.

The world record attempt was held in conjunction with Aiffa 2017, which takes place from May 4 to 6.

At the event, Ms Khachab also presented a certificate to the state for the world's longest hand-woven mat.

The mat, measuring 1,128m by 71cm, was made by native Orang Ulu women from Belaga led by Lohong Tajang of Uma Nyaving.

The Guinness world record surpassed the previous record set in Sweden by 380m.

Evergreen singer Datuk David Arumugam of Alleycats, Sarawakian songstress Dayang Nurfaizah and Singapore comedian Gurmit Singh of Phua Chu Kang fame performed at the opening of Aiffa 2017.

For the Sarawak Short Film Awards, At Adau took first prize and RM5,000 (S$1,600) in cash for the film Ajen Oku (Wait For Me). In second place was Jeremy Jecky for Kumang, while Taktik Kotor Production took third placing for its film Sense Of My Fairland.

The first runner-up took home RM4,000 and the third-place winner walked away with RM3,000. All winners also received a trophy each.