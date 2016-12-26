Women's wing chief of Mahathir's party apparently sacked over sexting scandal

The apparent women's wing chief of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), the new opposition party led by former premier Mahathir Mohamad, appears to have been stripped of her post over a sexting scandal.

Anina Saadudin's fall from grace came after images of a WhatsApp conversation allegedly between Anina and an unknown man were posted online, reported The Star. She has dismissed the allegations.

"Only a stupid party would bow down to a stupid scandal," she told FreeMalaysiaToday.

Anina was said to have been named head of Srikandi, PPBM's women's wing, on Nov 2, at the same ceremony where PPBM announced its supreme leadership council members.

Yet PPBM said last weekend she was never officially appointed to the position, reported Malaysia media.

In a statement issued on Monday (Dec 26) amid rumours that Anina had been sacked as Srikandi chief by other leaders, PPBM secretary-general Shahruddin Md Salleh said the party has yet to formally establish Srikandi.

"Thus, the position of Anina being referred to as Srikandi chief should not arise," he said.

Anina first shot to fame after her scathing speech against Prime Minister Najib Razak at a meeting of the Langkawi branch of the ruling Umno party last year over the latter's corruption scandal.

Anina was subsequently sacked by Umno.

She was appointed to the supreme council of PPBM in November.

PPBM is the opposition party formed by ex-Umno leaders with former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad as its chairman and former deputy prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin as president, and is aligned with opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH).