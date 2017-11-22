Woman stunned after 15-year-old daughter gives birth in toilet of Malaysia shopping mall

KOTA KINABALU (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A mother was shocked to find that her 15-year-old daughter had given birth in the toilet of a shopping complex in Malaysia during a family outing Tuesday (Nov 21).

She found her daughter carrying a blood soaked baby in her hands after she went into the toilet to check on the teenager.

The teen girl had earlier complained of menstrual pains and abdominal pains while the family, including the father and a younger brother, were walking around the mall at 4.30pm.

Neither of the parents had any idea that their daughter was pregnant, it was learned.

He said upon finding the daughter had just delivered the baby, the parents rushed her to the hospital before reporting the incident to the police.

He said the girl claimed that she had a sexual relationship with her 17-year-old boyfriend, whom she had broken off with five months ago.

He said efforts were underway to track down the boyfriend to assist with investigations.

Rosley said the mother went to look for the daughter when she failed to come out from the toilet after nearly an hour.

"On entering the toilet she found her daughter with the child," he added.