Woman killed by flying lorry tyre in freak accident

MANJUNG (THE STAR/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Her dream was to send off her newly-wed daughter to the groom's house, but unfortunately she would never see this through as she was killed by a tyre that broke loose from a large vehicle on Friday.

The victim, Mariaty Bakar, died on the spot, in the garden of her own house.

According to Perak traffic investigation and enforcement department head Supt Wan Jamil Wan Chik, the incident occurred at 6.30pm at Km 12 Jalan Ayer Tawar-Beruas, Kampung Bakar Bata here.

"We are in the midst of tracking down the heavy vehicle," he said when contacted Saturday.

The woman's body was taken to Seri Manjung hospital for a post-mortem.

Her youngest daughter, Maisuri Ahmad, 24, said she was watching television in the house while her mother tended to flowers in the front lawn when the mishap occurred.

"There was a loud bang outside. I rushed out and saw my mother sprawled on the grass and bleeding from her ears," she said.

Maisuri said several villagers saw the tyre hit her mother before crashing into a motorcycle and wrecking a sundry shop located 50m away.

"The tyre was so big. It took more than six men to load it onto a police lorry," she said.

Maisuri said she and her husband returned to her parents house Friday to join the family's convoy to send off her newly-wed sister, Mazni, 27, to her groom's house Saturday. – Bernama