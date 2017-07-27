Woman in Malaysia killed after out-of-control lorry spills load of crushed rocks on car

KANGAR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - A lorry laden with crushed rocks went out of control and overturned in the Malaysian state of Perlis, spilling its load onto a parked car, killing one of the three people inside.

Superintendent Wari Kiew, the district police chief of Kangar, the state capital of Perlis, said the deceased was identified as 33-year-old school clerk Siti Masturah Azmi.

Four other parked cars were also damaged in the 12.30pm incident on Thursday (July 27), which took place along the Changlun-Kuala Perlis road.

Two other people were also seriously injured in the incident.